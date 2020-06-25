Access Bank excites SMEs with digital lending product

Access Bank Plc has launched a digital lending portal, “Cashflow Loans by Access,” which, according to the lender, is a solution for business owners to access loans easily from the comfort of their homes via an online platform while staying safe.

According to Access Bank, Small and Medium Enterprise (SMEs) customers, who have established sufficient cashflow records with the bank, are eligible to access the new solution.

Speaking at the launch of the digital lending portal, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, reiterated the bank’s commitment to impact SMEs positively.

“In a period like this, when we need to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers than ever, we have risen to the challenge to ensure business owners have easy access to funds to sustain and expand their businesses while keeping safe. We are committed to not only providing uninterrupted service but superior service to meet the needs of all our customer segments.

