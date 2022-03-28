Business

Access Bank eyes growth in stronger currency markets

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Access Bank Plc, which already has operations in 16 countries, plans to strengthen operations in nations with stronger currencies to stabilize earnings in its home market, Bloomberg said yesterday.

 

The lender targets deepening its services in the U.K., South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Ghana to lead growth among the subsidiaries owing to either the size of the economies or strength of their currencies, Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, said at an investor call in Lagos.

 

“As the U.K. expands, you may find more than 20 per cent of our revenues coming from better currency, and some stronger currency countries that basically ensure our business is sustainable,” Wigwe was quoted as saying.

 

The naira, the local currency in Access bank’s home market, has been under pressure, losing more than 50 per cent of its value since 2015 after Nigeria plunged and recovered from two economic contractions in the period.

 

The biggest bank by assets in Africa’s largest economy plans

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

How efficient KYC’ll aid capital market growth

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

For an efficient and vibrant capital market to be achieved, there is an urgent need for Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance. CHRIS UGWU writes It is a known fact that some of the factors, which led to loss of confidence in the capital market include loss in value of investment, total loss of investment, sharp […]
Business

NAICOM: MAMEs essential to economic growth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Commissioner for Insurance and Chief Executive, National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), Mr. Sunday Thomas, has said that Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) were essential for economic growth and employment.   He made the declaration in Kano during the sensitization programme by the commission and Star Saphire for start-ups on a proposed micro insurance and […]
Business

Polaris Bank highlights VULTe’ benefits to customers

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Polaris Bank has restated that its newly- launched digital banking platform, VULTe, is a quick self-service innovation aimed at delivering greater value and benefits to existing and new customers of the bank. The Chief Digital Officer (CDO) of Polaris Bank, Dele Adeyinka, while highlighting the unique features and benefits of VULTe, said that “VULTe is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica