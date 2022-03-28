Access Bank eyes growth in stronger currency markets

Access Bank Plc, which already has operations in 16 countries, plans to strengthen operations in nations with stronger currencies to stabilize earnings in its home market, Bloomberg said yesterday.

The lender targets deepening its services in the U.K., South Africa, Botswana, Kenya and Ghana to lead growth among the subsidiaries owing to either the size of the economies or strength of their currencies, Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, said at an investor call in Lagos.

“As the U.K. expands, you may find more than 20 per cent of our revenues coming from better currency, and some stronger currency countries that basically ensure our business is sustainable,” Wigwe was quoted as saying.

The naira, the local currency in Access bank’s home market, has been under pressure, losing more than 50 per cent of its value since 2015 after Nigeria plunged and recovered from two economic contractions in the period.

The biggest bank by assets in Africa’s largest economy plans

