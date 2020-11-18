Access Bank, GE Healthcare partner on access to finance

Business

Access Bank has announced that it is partnering with GE Healthcare Systems to provide cost-efficient and flexible financing for healthcare providers.

 

According to the lender, the finance scheme is designed to address major challenges experienced by healthcare providers in accessing finance, including onerous documentation and stiff collateral requirements, huge financing cost, short loan periods amongst others.

 

The bank said it would offer healthcare providers finance of up to N300 million towards the purchase of equipment from GE Healthcare. Commenting on the scheme, Access Bank’s Group Managing Director, Herbert Wigwe, said the bank’s support was geared towards encouraging entrepreneurs to take advantage of the opportunities that lie within the sector.

 

“Healthcare financing schemes usually come with a lot of bottlenecks, which make access to finance difficult for applicants, consequently slowing down the growth of the Nigerian health sector.

 

At Access Bank, we have decided to encourage healthcare entrepreneurs at this time to take advantage of the opportunities that lie within the sector, offering them access to finance devoid of bottlenecks such as stiff collaterals, difficult documentations and so on.

