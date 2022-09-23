Access Bank gets CBN’s approval for payment company

Access Holdings Plc, trading as Access Corporation (‘the Corporation’) on Wednesday announced that it had received the Central Bank of Nigeria’s final approval for its wholly owned payment subsidiary, Hydrogen Payment Services Company Limited (‘Hydrogen’). Hydrogen with a vision to be Africa’s most powerful business network will provide switching and payment processing services to financial service providers and other stakeholders. Speaking on the new subsidiary, Dr Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Corporation said: “The establishment of Hydrogen is a natural step in our aspiration to create a globally connected community and ecosystem; inspired by Africa for the world and aligns with our mission to build and sustain one global platform, open for anyone to join where people can be connected to exceptional opportunities.” He said Hydrogen would deploy cutting edge technology infrastructure, strong risk management and governance standards to provide secure, cost efficient and convenient payment services to individuals and businesses ac

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...