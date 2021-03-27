News Top Stories

Access Bank gets regulatory approvals to acquire South African lender

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Access Bank has received regulatory approval for its proposed acquisition of Grobank Limited, a South African lender, according to a statement signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Access Bank’s company secretary, yesterday. Grobank, formerly known as South African Bank of Athens, is a financial firm committed to supporting the food and agriculture value chain in South Africa and the African continent at large. In September, Access Bank said it received the “approval in principle” of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to restructure into a holding company. The bank also announced a definitive agreement with GroCapital Holdings to invest in Grobank Limited over two tranches.

Ekwochi said Access Bank has received the approvals of both South African and Nigerian regulatory authorities for its proposed acquisition of Grobank. He said the development is a significant milestone in the transaction, which is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2021.

The company’s secretary quoted Herbert Wigwe, chief executive officer of Access Bank, as saying the approval is in line with the company’s vision of becoming the most respected bank out of Africa. “Today’s announcement represents significant progress in delivering on our strategic intent of becoming Africa’s Gateway to the World in pursuit of our vision to be the World’s Most Respected African Bank,” he said.

“Our presence in South Africa will no doubt accelerate the attainment of our goal of delivering our More than banking promise to 100 million unique customers across the continent. It will also build on our existing foundation and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Colombia’s coronavirus cases pass 600,000, deaths close to 19,400

Posted on Author Reporter

  Coronavirus cases in Colombia surpassed 600,000 on Sunday as deaths from the virus approach 19,400, ahead of the end to more than five months of lockdown. The Andean country has 607,938 confirmed cases of the virus according to the health ministry, with 19,364 reported deaths. Active cases number 136,702, reports Reuters. President Ivan Duque […]
News

Bayelsa records 38 active COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

With 38 confirmed active cases of coronav i rus Bayelsa State following the second wave of its spread, the state Commissioner for Health, Newton Igwele, yesterday said none of the residents should panic, but should observe all the COVID-19 protocols to avoid further transmission of the virus. The Commissioner disclosed this yesterday in Yenagoa, the […]
News

Ganduje files amendment on controversial dollar video clips

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir KANO

The last may not have been heard about the alleged dollar video clip case between Kano State Governor, Abdullah Umar Ganduje and the publisher of Daily Nigeria newspapers, Jafar Jafar, as the governor is said to have filed a fresh amendment in the case. The plaintiff yesterday sought leave of the court to amend the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica