Access Bank identifies eight African countries for expansion

Access Bank Plc has identified eight African countries for a potential expansion as it seeks to benefit from a continental- wide free trade pact. Access Bank plans “to expand to high-potential markets, leveraging the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, said on an investor call on Tuesday.

The company already operates in 12 countries following a series of acquisitions spanning from Kenya to its home market.

The markets of interest are Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Angola, Namibia and Ethiopia, according to an online presentation emailed by the Lagosbased lender. According to Bloomberg, it will also use its London-based unit as an “anchor for growth” to expand representative offices in countries such as India, Lebanon and China, the CEO said The African trade pact aims to bolster intraregional commerce by lowering or eliminating cross-border tariffs, facilitating the movement of capital and people, promoting investment and paving the way for the establishment of a continental-wide customs union.

