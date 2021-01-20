Business

Access Bank identifies eight African countries for expansion

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Access Bank Plc has identified eight African countries for a potential expansion as it seeks to benefit from a continental- wide free trade pact. Access Bank plans “to expand to high-potential markets, leveraging the benefits of the African Continental Free Trade Area,” Chief Executive Officer, Herbert Wigwe, said on an investor call on Tuesday.

The company already operates in 12 countries following a series of acquisitions spanning from Kenya to its home market.

The markets of interest are Morocco, Algeria, Egypt, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Angola, Namibia and Ethiopia, according to an online presentation emailed by the Lagosbased lender. According to Bloomberg, it will also use its London-based unit as an “anchor for growth” to expand representative offices in countries such as India, Lebanon and China, the CEO said The African trade pact aims to bolster intraregional commerce by lowering or eliminating cross-border tariffs, facilitating the movement of capital and people, promoting investment and paving the way for the establishment of a continental-wide customs union.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Operator sacks five senior managers

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

D espite the assurance  by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) that it would not allow its members to be sacked under the guise of corona virus pandemic, five senior workers been asked to go home by Josepdam Port Services (JPS) at Tincan Port in Lagos.     Josepdam is the concessionaire of Terminal […]
Business

Covid-19: Prudential Zenith Life donates $100,000 to Slum2School Africa

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Prudential Zenith Life Insurance has donated the sum of $100,000 to Slum2School Africa to help combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on education in disadvantaged communities in Nigeria. The donation was made through a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Fund from the Prudence Foundation, the community investment arm of Prudential Plc in Asia and Africa. […]
Business Top Stories

Access Bank to buy Atlas Mara assets in Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Access Bank Plc. is in talks about a potential acquisition of assets belonging to Bob Diamond’s Atlas Mara Ltd., as Nigeria’s biggest lender seeks to expand its reach in the rest of Africa, people familiar with the matter said. According to Bloomberg News, Access Bank is interested in Atlas Mara’s businesses in Botswana, Zimbabwe and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica