Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: $30,000, N1m up for grabs at 7th edition

As the practice over the years, the seventh edition of the Silver Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, will see winners in both men and women categories carting home the sum of $30,000 while the Nigerian winner will be going home with the sum of N1m. The competition that has continued to grow every year will see athletes from 12 different countries and over 200,000 registered athletes running the streets of Lagos for the prize money. General Manager of the race, Yusuf Alli, on Thursday said all was set for the annual marathon event.

“Everything is set and we are also conscious of the COVID-19 protocols in all our operations. We expect an exciting race because many top runners will take part on Saturday,” Alli said. The 42km race is the initiative of Nilayo Sports Management Company with Access Bank and Lagos State the major sponsor. The top 10 athletes will be going home with prize money ranging from the $30,000 and $2,000 for the least pay runner. The first runner-up will receive $20,000 while the third-place athlete is assured of winning $15,000 with $10,000 going for the athlete in fourth position.

10 people will also be rewarded in the Nigeria category with the least pay going home with N50,000 for his or her effort. Meanwhile, the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) has appointed its technical director, Samuel Onikeku and foremost athletics coach, Tony Osheku, as technical delegates to the Silver-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which takes place on Saturday.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...