Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Access Bank, partners restate commitment to race

The Headline Sponsor of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Access Bank, and the race partners have restated their commitment to the race which within half-decade has become the biggest one-day event in Africa and a World Athletics Silver Label event.

This was disclosed by Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Project Consultant Bukola Olopade while speaking to media men on Sunday after watching the Valencia Half Marathon where Kenyan Kibiwott Kandie set a new world record of 57.32 seconds.

Olopade revealed that he has held several meetings with top officials of Access Bank the headline sponsor and partners like 7UP Bottling Company, Kia Motors, Revolution Plus, Skechers, and Eko Atlantics to ensure that 2021 is bigger and better than the previous editions.

He added that the press conference that will herald the 2021 edition will hold in the next couple of days. “We have already started activities for the 2021 edition with registration online a couple of months ago.

The physical form is out this month and intending runners can pick their forms at the Teslim Balogun Stadium Surulere, Lagos,” he said. “We have made some adjustments to the 2021 race and we will inform Nigerians of the new changes through the media during the press conference.

“When we started in 2015, nobody believed we could do it but the media and Access Bank supported us heavily with finance and personnel.

“We approached many big corporations but they rejected us but Access Bank and Lagos State Government embraced us. Now we have marathons and road races in all the nook and crannies of Nigeria, all thanks to the pioneering efforts of Access Bank and our partners like 7UP, Eko Atlantics, Revolution Plus, and ultimately the media” said Olopade.

Like this: Like Loading...