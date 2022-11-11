Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon attains Gold Label status

The Managing Director of Nilayo Sports, Bukola Olopade, has applauded the Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-olu, for the historic attainment of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon to a Gold Label status, the first of it’s kind in Africa, ahead of the next edition on February 4, 2023.

Olopade, expressed his delight over the historic upgrade by the World Athletics, after the marathon met all requirements to be so upgraded, which he said had been made possible by the sports-loving governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu. “Without the Lagos State governor, this historic feat wouldn’t have been possible.

With this, the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon becomes the first full marathon in Africa to attain such height and the 25th in the world to do so.” “With support of the Lagos State government, from our humble beginning on December 11, 2015, when the inaugural world press conference took place, won the World Athletics Bronze Label, in 2017, the third marathon to achieve this feat in the world after the second edition. The marathon won the Silver Label in 2019, after four editions, the first to achieve this in the world. “We won the World Athletics Elite Running Label in 2021.”

 

