Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Deborah Pam tips husband, Emmanuel Gyang for podium finish

Reigning Nigeria women prize winner in the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Deborah Pam has tipped her husband Emmanuel Gyang who is the reigning champion in the Nigeria men’s event to rub shoulders with international elites and make the podium on Saturday.

 

The 2021 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will hold Saturday, April 10, 2021.
Pam who recently gave birth to a baby boy will not be in Lagos but she believes the birth of their son will motivate the husband to finish among the top men.

 

“I am very confident that my husband can do even much better at this year’s marathon because our baby is an extra motivation for him”.

 

Indeed, doing well in Lagos is non-negotiable for Gyang as he has many plans around his family, especially his new boy from projected earnings from the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

 

“We have not done the baby dedication yet. I hope to do it after winning in Lagos by God’s grace” Gyang declared.

 

As for Pam, she remains eternally grateful for the role Access Bank Lagos City marathon has played in her career and now her family.

