Access Bank Lagos City Marathon holds April 10

The 2021 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has been moved from February 13, to April 10, according to the Project Consultant Bukola Olopade, in a statement released on Monday.

 

“On behalf of our Host City, Lagos, the Center of Excellence, our Headline Sponsor, Access Bank and other partners and sponsors, we sincerely apologize for having to postpone our race from February 13, 2021 to April 10, 2021 because of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has forced the cancellation or postponement of sporting events worldwide especially mass participation events like marathons and road races,” he said.

 

Olopade revealed that Access Bank Lagos City Marathon organizers and sponsors had put machineries in place to go ahead with the race on February 13, 2021, especially all the Covid-19 protocols set by the World Athletics body and they got the approval of all the government agencies including the Lagos State Safety Commission which approved an elite only race.

 

Organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon were inundated with calls from Athletics Federations around the world and elite runners who wanted to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Lagos since the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has been approved as Olympic Games qualifier by the International Olympics Committee (IOC) and the World Athletics

