Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Kenyan, Ethiopian athlete win 2021 edition

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Kenya’s Emmanuel Naibei and Meseret Dinke have emerged winners of the 2021 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. Nabei on Saturday returned a time of 2hrs 15 mins 01 sec (official) to claim the top prize of 30,000 USD.

 

 

While the winning time falls short of the course record of 2:10:23 set last year, it is the second-fastest ever in the history of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

 

A runner-up at the 2019 Guangzhou Marathon where he set his current Personal Best time of 2:08:27, the ageing Naibei is still waxing strong. Nabei was also among those with podium finishes at the CFLD Beijing Marathon, Beijing where he finished third. Now in its sixth edition, this is the fourth time a Kenyan is emerging as the winner of the Men’s category of the 42km Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

 

The Ethiopian duo of Daresa Geleta and Demiso Legese finished in the second and third positions respectively in the men’s category of Saturday’s race In the women’s category, Meseret Dinke reclaimed her title and she did it in style with a new course record after returning a time of 2:28:51 Dinke won the 2019 edition of the Access Bank Lagos City marathon but was dethroned last year by Kenyan Sharon Cherop who set the former course record of 2.31.40.

 

Celestine Jepchirchir from Kenya and lDesta Nigist Mulune from Ethiopia finished second and third respectively in the women’s category Just like it is in the Men’s category, this is the fourth time an Ethiopian will be winning the female race.

 

Meanwhile, Istifanus Peter Mahan was the first Nigerian to cross the finish line at this year’s race thus winning the N1m prize money in that category. Only 300 elite runners participated in Saturday’s race due to strict COVID-19 protocols.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Ministry seeks bailout from Presidency to upgrade facilities

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

…as Council of Sports recommends Dec 3rd- 18 for Festival Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare has said his ministry will seek financial bailout from the Presidency so as to complete abandoned sports infrastructure across the country. The minister who made the disclosure in his remarks at the opening of the Council of Sports […]
Sports

WTA return hit by positive COVID-19 test for unnamed player

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The WTA Tour has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic An unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus shortly before the resumption of the WTA Tour at the Palermo Open in Italy.   The player, who has no symptoms, has withdrawn from the tournament, reports the BBC.   The WTA says the […]
Sports

Okpara blasts Man United’s coach for disrespecting Ighalo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Former Super Eagles and PSG defender, Godwin Okpara, has slammed Manchester United and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for the lack of respect shown to the person of Odion Ighalo in recent times.   Okpara said the disrespect shown to the former Super Eagles player is a disrespect to all Africans as a whole. “Ighalo came […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica