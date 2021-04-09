Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers hold World Press Conference

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The organisers of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will today (Friday) hold a world press conference to herald the sixth edition of the World Athletics Silver Label Race. In a statement issued by Olukayode Thomas, Head of Communication and Media, the world press conference which will have in attendance the top elite runners from across the world will hold at the Molade Okoya Thomas Hall at the Teslim Balogun Stadium. Thomas explained that only 25 journalists will be attending Friday’s event due to the strict protocols for Covid-19 spelt out by the NDDC as well as the Lagos State Safety Commission.

“Yes, the stage is set for the World Press Conference on Friday, all our elite runners from across the world are here already and are looking forward to the race ” Sincerely, we would have loved to have all our media friends in attendance but due to the strict protocols given us by the Lagos State Sports Commission and even the NDDC, only 25 journalists across the media platforms will be in for the press conference”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Omeruah’s threat made me become first choice goalie at Atlanta 1996 –Dosu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Dosu Joseph, told SATURDAY TELEGRAPH that he isn’t happy with the dwindling fortune of Nigerian football and wants the decline checked. The Olympics gold medallist also recalled some of the moments at the Atlanta 1996 Games. How would you describe life after football? That is a very difficult question because […]
Sports

To revive sports, we need to send out old, failed administrators –Fatima Yusuf-Olukoju

Posted on Author CHARLES OGUNDIYA

Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games silver medalist in the women 4x400m race, Fatima Yusuf- Olukoju, in a video interview by AthleticsAfrica and monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA has said there is need to go back to the grassroots so as to develop budding talents that will excel for the country in the future. Excerpts… Nigeria tends to […]
Sports

Transfer window: Poor national team performance affect Eagles – Aghahowa

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

Ex-international Julius Agahahowa believes Super Eagles players could not secure moves to big clubs in Europe because of inconsistency in the performances of the national team. The January transfer window closed February 1 and many Super Eagles players who moved couldn’t secure deals at big sides as some of them could only land jobs at […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica