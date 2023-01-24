Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Organisers invite 76 foreign runners for race

Seventy-six first class foreign runners from across the world have been invited to compete in the first ever Gold-Label Access Bank Lagos City Marathon which has been confirmed to start at the National Stadium, Lagos on February 4.

The General Manager of the race, Yussuf Alli, said at the weekend that: “The Elite entries would have been more, if the organisers had not regulated it to a barest size over a week ago.

“Towards effective and efficient management of the race, the large size was expected at it’s one of the effects of a Gold-Label race. And Nilayo Sports Management is ready for it.”

Yussuf, revealed that, majority of the invited foreign runners are from Europe, East Africa, North Africa, West Africa, Asia and South America.

“And out of the pool of registered foreign runners, the organisers have officially invited 47 male and 29 female world class foreign runners that will lead the bunch of runners in the race.

