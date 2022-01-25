Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Oyedeji to run along with Sanwo-Olu, Shaibu

Basketball legend Olumide Oyedeji over the weekend signed for the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. Oyedeji who visited the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon,

 

Marathon Village at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere commended the headline sponsor of the race Access Bank for their fate in the race which has rubbed off positively on Lagos State and Nigeria.

 

Discussing with the General Manager Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Yussuf Alli after sign-ing his form, he said: “I must commend Nilayo Nigeria Limited the Project Consultant and the secretariat headed by you.

 

 

Your pedigree as an athlete and administrator is well known but I must commend the headline sponsor Access Bank for investing in the race when it was just an idea on paper.”

 

Oyedeji said the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has put Lagos on the global sports map, “everywhere I go people always talk about Access Bank Lagos City Marathon informing me that we aredoing a goodjobandthat willbe coming to Lagos to run the marathon.

 

The decision of foreigners to come to my city and run motivated me to decide to run this year. It will be a great honour to run along with the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Edo State Deputy- Governor Philip Shaibu and hundreds of thousands of runners from different parts of the world.”

 

Sports

Qatar 2022: Eagles to have first training today

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

…20 players in camp, Onuachu, Aribo expected today   Charles Ogundiya   Super Eagles will on Tuesday (today) have their first training as a group ahead of the team’s World Cup qualifiers against Liberia on Friday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos and against Cape Verde at the Island of Mindelo on Tuesday, September 7. […]
Sports

Man Utd prefer to lose Pogba as free agent

Posted on Author Reporter

  Manchester United would rather lose Paul Pogba as a free agent next summer than have to sell him at a low price in the upcoming January transfer window, if the Frenchman is going to leave the club. Pogba is approaching the final six months of his contract and is keen to keep all his […]
Sports

Super Eagles remember Maradona

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have joined the football world in paying tribute to Diego Maradona, considered by many to be one of the greatest players to have played the beautiful game. Maradona, who captained Argentina to their second World Cup triumph at Mexico’86, died on Wednesday aged 60 after suffering an apparent heart attack at home. […]

