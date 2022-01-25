Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Oyedeji to run along with Sanwo-Olu, Shaibu

Basketball legend Olumide Oyedeji over the weekend signed for the 2022 Access Bank Lagos City Marathon. Oyedeji who visited the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon,

Marathon Village at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere commended the headline sponsor of the race Access Bank for their fate in the race which has rubbed off positively on Lagos State and Nigeria.

Discussing with the General Manager Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Yussuf Alli after sign-ing his form, he said: “I must commend Nilayo Nigeria Limited the Project Consultant and the secretariat headed by you.

Your pedigree as an athlete and administrator is well known but I must commend the headline sponsor Access Bank for investing in the race when it was just an idea on paper.”

Oyedeji said the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon has put Lagos on the global sports map, “everywhere I go people always talk about Access Bank Lagos City Marathon informing me that we aredoing a goodjobandthat willbe coming to Lagos to run the marathon.

The decision of foreigners to come to my city and run motivated me to decide to run this year. It will be a great honour to run along with the Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Edo State Deputy- Governor Philip Shaibu and hundreds of thousands of runners from different parts of the world.”

