Access Bank Lagos City Marathon: Shaibu, Sanwo-Olu to run in February

The sports-loving Deputy-Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, will add to his huge sports resume on February 12, 2022.

He will be joining the Governor of Lagos State and host of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Babajide Sanwo-Olu to participate in the 2022 edition.

Speaking while signing the entry form over the weekend Shaibu said he has been a distance admirer of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon.

“I congratulate the good people of Lagos State, especially the Executive Governor Babajide San-wo-Olu for putting together the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, the biggest one-day sports event in Africa and one of the top ten marathons in the world in terms of prize money and participants.

“Having participated in the highly competitive Okpekpe 10km Road Race on a tough terrain because it is hilly, it will be a great joy to experience the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon alongside my brother Governor Sanwo-Olu. It will be fun to run in Lagos because the course is flat”.

An avid golfer, Shaibu is also a passionate footballer. He etched his name in sports history when he led the Team Edo football team to win the male football gold medal at the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin.

Yussuf Alli General Manager Access Bank Lagos City Marathon urges politicians and celebrities to emulate Shaibu. “Being active in sports cures many illness and diseases.

Our leaders and celebrities that the masses emulate should join Shaibu by embracing sports culture,” Alli said

 

