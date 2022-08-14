Access Bank Lagos City Marathon to return to $50,000 starprize

The General manager of the access bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, has said that the marathon will return to it’s pre-covid prize money from the next edition.

This was disclosed in a chat with the media when questioned on preparations towards the 2023 edition of the race.

He said the marathon, been one of the very few races around the world that still ensured continuity during the covid period and the drop in prize money became necessary at the time due to the global financial impediments which was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The race organisers’ plan to ensure the highest of world-class racing standards are maintained as has always been the hallmark of the marathon as top elite gold label runners from across the world have already started signalling intentions to be part of the 2023 edition.

The breakdown of prize monies for the 2023 edition will see the winner taking home $50,000, the second and third will receive $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Fourth, $20,000, fifth, $15,000, sixth, $10,000, seventh, $8,000, eight, $6,000 ninth $4,000 and 10th, $2,000.

