Sports

Access Bank Lagos City Marathon to return to $50,000 starprize

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The General manager of the access bank Lagos City Marathon, Yussuf Alli, has said that the marathon will return to it’s pre-covid prize money from the next edition.

 

This was disclosed in a chat with the media when questioned on preparations towards the 2023 edition of the race.

 

He said the marathon, been one of the very few races around the world that still ensured continuity during the covid period and the drop in prize money became necessary at the time due to the global financial impediments which was necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

The race organisers’ plan to ensure the highest of world-class racing standards are maintained as has always been the hallmark of the marathon as top elite gold label runners from across the world have already started signalling intentions to be part of the 2023 edition.

The breakdown of prize monies for the 2023 edition will see the winner taking home $50,000, the second and third will receive $40,000 and $30,000 respectively.

Fourth, $20,000, fifth, $15,000, sixth, $10,000, seventh, $8,000, eight, $6,000 ninth $4,000 and 10th, $2,000.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

MFM, Rangers share points in Lagos

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Home team MFM FC of Lagos on Sunday forced Rangers to a 1-1 draw in one of the Nigeria Professional Football League MatchDay 5 games played across various centres.   Rangers took the lead in the first half through Ugochukwu Ugwuoke in the 23rd minute with Muyiwa Balogun restoring parity six minutes later as the […]
Sports

Gallant Falcons and NFF’s ineptitude!

Posted on Author Adekunle Salami

Nigeria’s women national team, the Super Falcons, are fast losing their invincibility on the continent. The gap between the Falcons and other top teams has been drastically narrowed while it is also evident that women’s football has developed hugely on the continent. At the 12th Women’s Africa Nations Cup which ends this weekend in Morocco, […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Messi shows off Ballon d’Or as PSG held by Nice

Posted on Author Reporter

  Lionel Messi showed off his latest Ballon d’Or to Paris Saint-Germain supporters on Wednesday but the Argentinian had a quiet night as the Ligue 1 leaders were held to a 0-0 draw by Nice at the Parc des Princes. The 34-year-old had been a pre-match doubt having reportedly picked up a stomach bug after […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica