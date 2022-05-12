Access Bank Notes: StanChartered acts as sole arranger

Standard Chartered Bank acted as Sole Arranger and Sustainability Structuring Agent of a $50 million Reg S Step-Up Puttable Green Notes due 2027 for Access Bank Plc in the international capital market via a private placement. The offering represents a first of its kind in Africa, and the second Green Bond Issuance by Access Bank, following its debut Naira Green Bond Issuance in 2019. This innovative puttable green private placement for Access Bank is a 5-year Senior Unsecured Note (Reg S) issued under Access Bank’s $1.5 billion Global Medium-Term Note Programme and is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

The Bond was issued with a coupon of 5.50 per cent in the first two years and then steps up (on the put option date) to 7.25 per cent in the last 3 years to maturity, with interest payable semi-annually in arrears. This innovative structure enabled Access Bank Plc to achieve an attractive pricing, with a blended average cost of funding below of fair value, amidst the rising and volatile interest rate environment.

The net proceeds from the issuance of the Bond, will be used by Access Bank for the financing or refinancing, in part or in full, new and/or existing projects and/or assets meeting the eligibility criteria set out in the Bank’s Green Financing Framework dated 18 November 2021, on which S&P Global Ratings has provided a second party opinion. This deal was solely originated, executed and led by Standard Chartered, with our sustainable finance team working with Access Bank to establish a Green bond framework.

