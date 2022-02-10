Health

Access Bank, others lead private sector funding to end HIV in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Access Bank, others lead private sector funding to end HIV in Nigeria

The Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc, Dr. Herbert Wigwe has said ending HIV in Nigeria was possible when Nigerians take responsibility collectively. He disclosed this during the launch of $100 million dollars HIV trust fund in Abuja. Wigwe consequently urged the private sector to rise up to the occasion by working in collaboration with government in area of ownership in sustaining the HIV response. “However, the original emergency Plan to fight AIDS must transform into a Sustained Response that prevents new infections and ensure those on treatment stay on treatment.

“The era of sustainability demands that Africans take responsibility and ownership for the end of AIDS in Africa,” he said. Wigwe who said that Nigeria currently had the third largest HIV epidemic statistics worldwide, said over 80 per cent of the funding had been mainly from international donors. According to him, the Nigerian private sector currently contributes about two per cent of total funds allocated to HIV. He urged the private sector to collectively join hands in the ownership of the funding to eradicate HIV in Nigeria, asserting the readiness of Access bank to supporting improved health system.

“Access Bank is not known for complacency. We are known for our drive for financial and economic growth, for leadership in national health issues. “Particularly the national response to COVID, and we are known for our commitment to sustainability, especially relating to strengthening our national health system. “With less than half of people living with HIV have access to treatment or adequate care, Access Bank partnered with other private sector organisations here from the Nigerian Business Coalition Against AIDS (NiBUCAA) “To educate our staff, raise public awareness and support individuals living with HIV/AIDS.”

Wigwe explained that the bank had also conceived of this national HIV Trustfund, as a N50 billion private sector-led mechanism to pool our resources to provide significant sustainable inputs required to scale up the impact of the AIDS response in Nigeria. He expressed the commitment of Access bank and other private sectors to ensuring that mothers were tested and drugs provided to end mother to child transmission. Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Chairman of Dangote Group said that it was a collective responsibility of all to bring the number of persons living with HIV to zero.

Dangote said that the money to be realised in the launch would be channeled to getting all pregnant tested and treated. He called on the private sector to work with the public sector at equal frequency in to end HIV in Nigeria. Mr Osagie Okunbor, Managing Director, Shell pledged the commitment of Shell to the funding to ending HIV in Nigeria.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

‘Adherence to COVID-19 safely protocols low’

Posted on Author Olaide Raheem

Adherence to the new Health Protection Regulations 2021 signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari last week, is low. Investigations by the New Telegraph revealed that since the law became effective on Monday, a lot of people in Lagos State have been moving in public places without their nose mask. It will be recalled that […]
Health

WASCO intensifies awareness on AJI-NOMOTO ® safety, sensitises health writers

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

West African Seasoning Company Limited (WASCO), makers of AJI-NO-MOTO food seasoning product, in its renewed awareness drive, has taken its safety campaign on food seasoning to Health Writers Association of Nigeria (HEWAN). According to the company, based on its safety, AJI-NO-MOTO® which has been in existence for over 100 years, is consumed in over 130 […]
Health

Coronavirus: Emergency approval of blood plasma as COVID-19 treatment on hold

Posted on Author Reporter

  The emergency approval of blood plasma as a potential treatment for coronavirus by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has been put on hold, according to reports. Convalescent plasma is rich in antibodies in patients who have recovered from coronavirus, and can be given to those who are struggling to develop their own immune […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica