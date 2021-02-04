Access Bank partners American Express on card acceptance

Access Bank and American Express have launched a partnership to broaden the acceptance and usage of American Express Cards in Nigeria. This announcement places Access Bank as the first full-service bank to acquire merchants that will accept American Express Card payments in the country. According to a statement from the bank, the partnership will enable American Express Card holders use their cards at a wider range of merchant locations when they spend time in Nigeria for tourism, business or visit friends and family.

International American Express Card holders will also be able to withdraw cash from Access Bank ATMs. Local merchants will now have the option to accept American Express through Access Bank, thereby not only encouraging increased merchant business activity but also offering travelling American Express Card holders the opportunity to transact using their preferred method of payment. The new partnership will broaden the acceptance of American Express payments via Access Bank as well as Access Bank ATMs and ecommerce websites nationwide.

Many global organisations use American Express Corporate Cards as well as their employees who use these products for personal and business transactions. When international travel recovers, many corporate Card holders travelling to Nigeria for business are therefore likely to seek merchants that accept American Express, presenting an opportunity for those businesses that welcome the Card.

