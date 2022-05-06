Business

Access Bank partners FG to roll out GEEP

Access Bank Plc is collaborating with the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to roll out the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP) 2.0 in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Successful beneficiaries of GEEP 2.0 shall receive congratulatory and sensitisation text messages in the coming days, informing them of their qualification and re-emphasis that the empowerment programme is a loan and not a grant. “All qualified beneficiaries will soon receive their disbursement alerts after been fully enumerated. We wish to remind all qualified beneficiaries that this is a loan payable within nine months without interest.

The ministry is planning a rollout of the programme nationwide, after which an enumeration exercise to capture beneficiaries’ biodata, will take place. According to Ayodele Olojede, Group Head, Emerging Businesses, Access Bank Plc, “the bank remains committed to the growth and development of the micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSMEs) as we understand their contribution to the economy in terms of GDP and Employment.

“Our partnership with the Federal Government to roll out the Government Enterprise and Empowerment business Programme (GEEP) 2.0 in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory is part of our commitment to address the primary factor small business owners face. “In rolling out the Government Enterprise and Empowerment business Programme (GEE 2.0 loans, special accounts will be opened for all beneficiaries for the disbursement of the loan and all beneficiaries are expected to complete physical enumeration at their various local government and an account opening form of Access Bank prior to disbursement.”

 

