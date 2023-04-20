Access Bank plans N1.30 final dividend

The Board of Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) has proposed a final dividend of NGN1.30/s (2021FY: N0.70/s), which equates to a dividend yield of 14.4 per cent based on the last closing price of NGN9.00/s (19 April). The bank released its 2022FY results on Thursday, showing a 3.1 per cent y/y decline in EPS to N4.44 (2021FY: NGN4.58), despite its topline crossing the N1.00 trillion mark. According to Cordros Securities, the decline in the group’s earnings can be attributed to the higher impairment charges (+137.7% y/y) in the period, primarily driven by its exposure to the Government of Ghana’s (GoG) debt. Notwithstanding, the board proposed a final dividend of N1.30/s (2021FY: N0.70/s), which equates to a dividend yield of 14.4 per cent based on the last closing price of NGN9.00/s (19 April). Interest income advanced by 37.5 per cent y/y to N827.47 billion in 2022FY, buoyed by the expansion in the Holdco’s earning assets (+25.4% y/y) and elevated yields in the environment. Specifically, higher income was generated from investment securities (+64.0% y/y to N333.99 billion), loans and advances to customers (+28.0% y/y to N461.19 billion), and cash and balances with banks (+29.6% y/y to N12.26 billion) in the review period. The Holdco recorded a 55.8 per cent y/y increase in interest expense to N467.84 billion, triggered by higher costs incurred on deposit from banks (+83.6% y/y to N118.53 billion), deposits from customers (+63.4% y/y to N273.06 billion), interest- bearing liabilities (+14.0% y/y to N52.01 billion) and debt securities (+5.0% y/y to N22.82 billion). In 2022FY, the group recorded a higher impairment charge (+137.7% y/y) owing to its exposure to the GoG debt. While the GoG is yet to present restructuring terms for its Eurobonds, the group took an impairment of N103.10 billion on its GoG debt holdings (Domestic debt and Eurobonds holdings). On that note, the fair value for Ghana’s sovereign debts in the group’s books amounts to N348.15 billion.