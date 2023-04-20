Access Bank plans N1.30 final dividend

The Board of Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) has proposed a final dividend of NGN1.30/s (2021FY: N0.70/s), which equates to a dividend yield of 14.4 per cent based on the last closing price of NGN9.00/s (19 April). The bank released its 2022FY results on Thursday, showing a 3.1 per cent y/y decline in EPS to N4.44 (2021FY: NGN4.58), despite its topline crossing the N1.00 trillion mark. According to Cordros Securities, the decline in the group’s earnings can be attributed to the higher impairment charges (+137.7% y/y) in the period, primarily driven by its exposure to the Government of Ghana’s (GoG) debt. Notwithstanding, the board proposed a final dividend of N1.30/s (2021FY: N0.70/s), which equates to a dividend yield of 14.4 per cent based on the last closing price of NGN9.00/s (19 April). Interest income advanced by 37.5 per cent y/y to N827.47 billion in 2022FY, buoyed by the expansion in the Holdco’s earning assets (+25.4% y/y) and elevated yields in the environment. Specifically, higher income was generated from investment securities (+64.0% y/y to N333.99 billion), loans and advances to customers (+28.0% y/y to N461.19 billion), and cash and balances with banks (+29.6% y/y to N12.26 billion) in the review period. The Holdco recorded a 55.8 per cent y/y increase in interest expense to N467.84 billion, triggered by higher costs incurred on deposit from banks (+83.6% y/y to N118.53 billion), deposits from customers (+63.4% y/y to N273.06 billion), interest- bearing liabilities (+14.0% y/y to N52.01 billion) and debt securities (+5.0% y/y to N22.82 billion). In 2022FY, the group recorded a higher impairment charge (+137.7% y/y) owing to its exposure to the GoG debt. While the GoG is yet to present restructuring terms for its Eurobonds, the group took an impairment of N103.10 billion on its GoG debt holdings (Domestic debt and Eurobonds holdings). On that note, the fair value for Ghana’s sovereign debts in the group’s books amounts to N348.15 billion.
Related Articles
Stallion empowers mechanics, restates commitment to youth development
Stallion Auto Keke Limited, a member of the Stallion Group, has reaffirmed its commitment to the development of Nigerian youths even as the firm has embarked on an expansive youth empowerment programme for three-wheeler mechanics across the country. The initiative, which is already driven in five towns with more than 1000 enrolled mechanics and […]
Green Africa moves for operations, acquires ATR 72 aircraft
To show its seriousness to begin operations, the much awaited Nigeria’s Lagos-based value airline, Green Africa, has taken delivery of its first ATR72-600 aircraft. The airline in a statement by its Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, Oyinade Osobajo, said this was the first of the three aircraft currently leased from ACIA Aero Leasing. […]
9mobile commits to effective national identity mgt
Telecommunication services provider, 9mobile, has reiterated its support to the nation’s identity management commission. The telco gave the assurance at the oneday stakeholder engagement workshop and capacity building interactive session organised in collaboration with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), held in Abuja. The workshop was organised to examine the capabilities and challenges in the […]