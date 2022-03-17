Access Bank pledges improved children’s welfare

Access Bank Plc has successfully hosted its maiden Polo tournament held at the Val de Vie Polo Club in Cape Town, South Africa. The event held to further create awareness and raise funds to support the education of underprivileged children in Africa.

In partnership with Fifth Chukker, through the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the initiative further deepened the bank’s commitment towards impacting the environment and positively affecting the lives of underprivileged children in Africa. Group Managing Director, Access Bank PLC, Herbert Wigwe, who led other top officials of Access Bank to the event, expressed delight that the Charity tournament is achieving its objectives.

“About 12 years ago, we decided to act and positively impact the lives of underprivileged children in Africa, including South Africa. The first Charity Tournament saw us impact 400 children and now, the number has grown to 12,000 children who have been educated across the northern part of Nigeria. Henceforth, every December will be dedicated to this cause; we will set aside money to support underprivileged children in South Africa through the Nelson Mandela Foundation,” Wigwe said.

