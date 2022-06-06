Business

Access Bank pledges to fund entrepreneurs

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Access Bank Plc has pledged to fund entrepreneurs, and create market access for small businesses across the country. A statement by the Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Mr Victor Etuokwu, in Abuja on Friday, said the bank remained resolute in its drive to engage and empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

 

Etuokwu made the pledge during an interactive session with customers in the MSME sector. He said the bank viewed MSMEs as critical segments of the economy, noting that they contributed more than half to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and created over 60 per cent of the jobs.

 

“We intend to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers than ever, and we want to ensure that business owners have easy access to funds to sustain and expand their businesses.

 

”We are committed to providing excellent services both  online and offline to meet the varied needs of all our customers and create an impact in the lives of both individual and MSME customers.

 

”The North remains a strategic business environment for the bank and that is why we have organised this engagement to provide an opportunity to meet one on one with our SME customers in Abuja. ”This is to provide them with a platform to ask questions, get answers and solutions that will help them take their businesses to the next level.

 

”We are committed to being a bank that gives more to our customers and that includes more listening and more engagement and this forum allows us to meet that promise,” Etuokwu said.

 

He said that the engagement was one of the benefits for customers that were under the Diamond Business Advantage proposition designed to add value to business owners to grow their businesses with smart banking

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Bank of Industry increases support to MSMEs by 56.3%

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In demonstration of its commitment to the development of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country, the Bank of Industry (BoI) made a total disbursement of N53.0 billion to the segment in 2019, a 56.3 per cent year-on-year increase from the N33.9 billion disbursed in 2018. This was announced at the bank’s 60th […]
Business

EY: Africa continent records 50% drop in FDI

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Despite the Africa continent recording its worse economic recessions in 50 years with a 50 per cent drop in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) inflow, the broad services sector, including business services, telecoms, media and technology, financial services and consumer, attracted 72 per cent of Africa’s FDI, according to EY’s 11th Africa Attractiveness Report just released. […]
Business

FG: How $3.15bn loan was secured for OML 13

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

REASON Why PIB must be passed on time   The Federal Government has given insight into the why funding was secured for upstream projects in Nigeria like the $3.15 billion Alternative Financing Package with Sterling Exploration and Energy Production Company Limited (SEEPCO) and other partners for the development of NPDC’s OML 13, despite COVID-19 effect […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica