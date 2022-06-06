Access Bank pledges to fund entrepreneurs

Access Bank Plc has pledged to fund entrepreneurs, and create market access for small businesses across the country. A statement by the Deputy Managing Director of the bank, Mr Victor Etuokwu, in Abuja on Friday, said the bank remained resolute in its drive to engage and empower Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

Etuokwu made the pledge during an interactive session with customers in the MSME sector. He said the bank viewed MSMEs as critical segments of the economy, noting that they contributed more than half to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and created over 60 per cent of the jobs.

“We intend to be more present and relevant in the lives of our customers than ever, and we want to ensure that business owners have easy access to funds to sustain and expand their businesses.

”We are committed to providing excellent services both online and offline to meet the varied needs of all our customers and create an impact in the lives of both individual and MSME customers.

”The North remains a strategic business environment for the bank and that is why we have organised this engagement to provide an opportunity to meet one on one with our SME customers in Abuja. ”This is to provide them with a platform to ask questions, get answers and solutions that will help them take their businesses to the next level.

”We are committed to being a bank that gives more to our customers and that includes more listening and more engagement and this forum allows us to meet that promise,” Etuokwu said.

He said that the engagement was one of the benefits for customers that were under the Diamond Business Advantage proposition designed to add value to business owners to grow their businesses with smart banking

