Access Bank posts N52bn Q1’21 PAT

Access Bank Plc has reported a profit after tax of N52.547 billion for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021 from N40.928 billion in 2020, representing a growth of28.3 per cent. The group in a filing with the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) recorded a slight improvement in gross earnings by six per cent y/y to N222.1 billion (Q1’20: N209.8 billion). However, the bottom line saw a significant increase of 30 per cent y/y to N60.1 billion (Q1’20: N46.3 billion), on the strength of a 30 per cent y/y growth in Net Interest Income.

As a result of effective implementation of the cost reduction strategy, Operating Expenses remained flat y/y, despite the inflationary environment and increased regulatory cost. Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our retail banking business also showed steady growth with a 112 per cent y/y increase in revenue to N57.5 billion (Q1’20: N27.1 billion), and a 941,631 new customer sign-on via our financial inclusion drive during the quarter. “This improvement is evidenced by the consistent and robust savings account growth to N1.36 trillion (4 per cent YTD), leading to a significant reduction in our Cost of Funds. With the increased adoption of our digital channels and the growing customer base, we recorded a 29 per cent y/y growth in USSD transaction value and 40 per cent y/y increase in mobile and internet banking transaction value.

“In line with our risk appetite and efficient risk management, our asset quality continued to improve as guided with NPL Ratio of 4.0 per cent (Dec. 2020 4.3 per cent), as we intensified our recovery efforts. Likewise, we expanded our loan portfolio cautiously as reflected by the marginal growth in our net loans and advances to N3.65 trillion YTD (Dec 2020: N3.61 trillion).

