Access Bank reaffirms commitment to SDGs

Access Bank Plc has restated its commitment to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by aligning with the United Nations (UN”s) target date year 2030 set aside for achieving the SDGs.

The bank’s Head of Sustainability, Omobolanle Victor-Laniyan, stated the bank’s position recently during the United Nations Global Compact Business live event. Underscoring the interrelatedness of innovation, sustainability and collaboration in helping organisations navigate policies in their business operations, Victor-Laniyan said Access Bank had collaborated with various stakeholders and built models in tandem with the objective.

“Through our partnership with SMEFunds, a social enterprise, we have sought to end poverty by promoting sustainable enterprise development. This partnership helps nature to recover itself by curbing the felling and selling of trees in rural Nigerian communities. Furthermore, following the launch of the new Access Bank brand in 2019, we launched the Paper2Pencil initiative, that enabled us convert old branded notebooks and paper into pencils. Today, we have distributed those pencils to over 10,030 students across Nigeria,” Victor-Laniyan said.

Like this: Like Loading...