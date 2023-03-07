Access Bank recognised for leadership in information technology

Access Bank Plc has been accorded a double honour by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) for its landmark strides and contributions to the development and adoption/ promotion of information technology in Nigeria. The bank, which was presented with the “award for outstanding contributions to the National Information Technology Development Fund (NITDEF)” and a “Certificate for Outstanding Contributions to the Development of Information Technology in Nigeria,” has been at the forefront of several digital/technological innovations and initiatives that have shaped the banking industry and impacted the Nigerian economy in the last two decades.

Speaking on the award and the impact of IT in the country, Lanre Bamisebi, Executive Director, IT & Digitalisation at Access Bank Corporation, remarked: “Information technology (IT) has significantly changed the dynamics of the global socio-political and economic spheres, creating opportunities for the scalability and growth of enterprises. “At Access Bank, we have worked to facilitate the effective utilization of digital innovation for businesses on every level of the value chain — and consequently, the development of the nation’s economy.” According to Bamisebi, information technology has always propelled significant change in the bank’s business conduct.

It has driven the creation of the Bank’s Digital and Information Technology Committee and has inspired the incorporation of digital innovations — such as Facepay, Access Closa and AccessMore mobile application — all solutions that have catalysed financial inclusion and reduced the margin between the banked and the unbanked across the country.

Through the establishment of the Africa Fintech Foundry, Access Bank Plc is working to nurture the next generation of cuttingedge financial firms. The Foundry — particularly the Africa Fintech Foundry Roundtable — has, in the last four cycles, provided participants with a wealth of opportunities to network, share knowledge and pitch their ideas to industry experts and potential investors in both the financial and technology spaces. As an organisation continuously committed to digital innovation, Access Bank has not only launched several initiatives that drive the adoption of technology within the banking industry and the country but has also contributed significantly to sustaining the efforts of the NITDA through the National Information Technology Development Fund (NITDEF).

