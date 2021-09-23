Access Bank reiterates commitment to responsible banking

Two years after it signed on to the principles of responsible banking, promoted by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), Access Bank Plc has continued to stick to it. Established on September 22, 2019, the principles serve as guideforbankscommitted to using their activity to create a positive impact on the lives of people and societies. The principles have been signed on by 247 banks in 63 countries, with Access Bank, amongstothers, recognisedas founding signatory banks in Nigeria.

Over the years, the bank has consistently focused on adhering to the six principles of responsible banking, which include aligning strategies to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, the Paris Agreement, and other relevant societal references.

The bank is committed to mobilising sustainable financing, as well as developing innovative financial and non-financial solutions. Speaking on the bank’s commendable feat thus far, the CEO, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, emphasised the bank’s dedication to sustainable banking, stating that the “bank’s sustainability approach is driven by a desire to impact lives positively now and in the future.

“As a bank, we are committed to ensuring community wellbeing and prosperity while fostering sustainable economies across Africa. We strongly believe that our clients, users, and businesses can only thrive better in an inclusive society based on human dignity, equality, and the sustainable use of natural resources.”

Like this: Like Loading...