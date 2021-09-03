Access Bank reports N97bn pre-tax profit

Access Bank Plc has recorded a 31 per cent growth in profit before tax for the half year ended June 30, 2021. According to a statement from the bank, the group achieved a strong performance through its unique business model that supports the corporate and retail value chains throughout the African continent and beyond. With improved profitability, resilient capital position and a robust, diversified balance sheet, the group is on track to deliver on its vision to be the world’s most respected African bank.

The group recorded an improvement in gross earnings by 14 per cent y/y to N450.6 billion (H1 2020: N396.8 billion), while the profit before tax saw a significant increase of 31 per cent y/y to N97.5 billion (H1 2020: N74.3 billion). Despite the inflationary environment and increased regulatory costs, the Cost-to-Income Ratio stood at 60.1 per cent, a 570-basis point reduction from 65.8 per cent in H1’20.

Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our retail banking business continued to grow with a 24 per cent y/y increase in gross earnings to N118.6 billion (H1’20: N95.8 billion), driven by a 46 per cent y/y increase in Interest Income and 37 per cent y/y growth in revenue from our channels and digital businesses. “During the period, we recorded progress in our financial inclusion objective to bank one in every two Nigerians. “We added 2,371,832 new customers as well as 16,428 new agents, creating more employment and providing convenience to our customers. These strides in our retail business resulted in growth in savings deposits to N1.4 trillion, a 4 per cent growth from N1.3 trillion in December 2020, and a Cost of Funds reduction to 2.9 per cent (H1 2020: 3.7 per cent).

