Business Top Stories

Access Bank reports N97bn pre-tax profit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Access Bank Plc has recorded a 31 per cent growth in profit before tax for the half year ended June 30, 2021. According to a statement from the bank, the group achieved a strong performance through its unique business model that supports the corporate and retail value chains throughout the African continent and beyond. With improved profitability, resilient capital position and a robust, diversified balance sheet, the group is on track to deliver on its vision to be the world’s most respected African bank.

The group recorded an improvement in gross earnings by 14 per cent y/y to N450.6 billion (H1 2020: N396.8 billion), while the profit before tax saw a significant increase of 31 per cent y/y to N97.5 billion (H1 2020: N74.3 billion). Despite the inflationary environment and increased regulatory costs, the Cost-to-Income Ratio stood at 60.1 per cent, a 570-basis point reduction from 65.8 per cent in H1’20.

Herbert Wigwe, Chief Executive Officer, said: “Our retail banking business continued to grow with a 24 per cent y/y increase in gross earnings to N118.6 billion (H1’20: N95.8 billion), driven by a 46 per cent y/y increase in Interest Income and 37 per cent y/y growth in revenue from our channels and digital businesses. “During the period, we recorded progress in our financial inclusion objective to bank one in every two Nigerians. “We added 2,371,832 new customers as well as 16,428 new agents, creating more employment and providing convenience to our customers. These strides in our retail business resulted in growth in savings deposits to N1.4 trillion, a 4 per cent growth from N1.3 trillion in December 2020, and a Cost of Funds reduction to 2.9 per cent (H1 2020: 3.7 per cent).

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Top Stories

#EndSARS: Lekki Toll Gate killing saddening – PDP

Posted on Author Reporter

  Onyekachi Eze, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Tuesday’s killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos and other parts of our country. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said it is shocking that security agents and, in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed […]
News Top Stories

NIRSAL mulls insurance for 1.4m farmers

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Nigeria Incentive- Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (NIRSAL) has developed insurance products for 1,476,289 smallholder farmers under its purview.   In the immediate, given the adverse effect of rain on crops, NIRSAL said it will take insurance policy to insure 3.6 million farmers nationwide by 2026.   The agric insurance will be executed […]
News Top Stories

GRAZING ROUTES REVIEW: Buhari only interested in getting land for Fulanis, courting civil war –MPF, Afenifere, HURIWA, Ohanaeze, ACF

Posted on Author Musa Pam, Caleb Onwe, Adewale Momoh, Kenneth Ofoma, Baba Negedu

‘It’s pipedream, waste of taxpayers’ money’ ‘No free land in South East’ ‘It’s strange president is swimming against popular opinion’ The Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF) has said that it was unfortunate that President Muhamadu Buhari was wasting his time in “approving new grazing routes for his Fulani tribe instead of focusing on securing the lives […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica