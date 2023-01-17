Business

Access Bank restates commitment to deepen presence in Kenyan

Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest lender, Access Bank PLC, has cited the failure to fulfil some requisite conditions as the reason for calling off the proposed acquisition of Sidian Bank.

The discontinuation ends Access Bank PLC’s binding agreement with Centum to acquire the entire 83.4 per cent shareholding held by the investment company in Sidian Bank Ltd.

According to a statement issued by the bank’s parent company, Access Corporation, to the Nigerian Exchange Ltd, “the completion of the proposed transaction was subject to fulfilment or waiver of certain conditions before the Long Stop date as defined in the transaction agreement.

“Although regulators have all been supportive in engagements around the transaction, certain conditions precedent including  those required of Sidian Bank which were needed to prudently complete the transaction have not been met and the parties were unable to reach an agreement on the variation of these conditions in a manner to deliver the desired outcome for the parties.

“Consequently, we hereby notify the Nigerian Exchange Ltd and the investing public that the Sidian acquisition will no longer be completed by the bank.”

This development, however, will not affect Access Bank’s drive to promote regional trade finance and other crossborder banking services in the East African Community (EAC) and broader COMESA region as it works towards its vision to be Africa’s gateway to the world.

To this end, Access Bank reassures stakeholders of its commitment to pursue responsible opportunities to expand its footprint in Kenya – which represents the largest market and trade corridor in East Africa.

“The bank remains committed to growing its franchise in a safe and sound manner in Kenya and the broader East African Community and will continue to explore a variety of organic and inorganic opportunities to grow its market share therein,” the statement, signed by Sunday Ekwochi, Company Secretary of Access Holdings PLC, read.

Recall that Access Bank already made a strategic entry into the highly-competitive Kenyan financial ecosystem through the acquisition of Transnational Bank Plc of Kenya (now Access Bank Kenya) in 2020

 

