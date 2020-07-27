Access Bank rewards winners of DiamondXtra quarterly draw

Access Bank Plc has rewarded over 1000 customers, who emerged winners at the second quarterly draw of the DiamondXtra Season 12 reward scheme held in Lagos. Speaking at the prize presentation ceremony, Head, Retail Product, Insight and Capabilities, Access Bank Plc, Rob Giles, noted that the bank had kept its promise of keeping the initiative going and growing.

Giles revealed that over N5.4 billion in prize money had been doled out, adding that the Bank recently launched a variant of DiamondXtra tagged “Xtrawins” where customers are rewarded with daily, weekly and monthly cash rewards. He said: “We are trying to make the prizes more accessible so that more Nigerians can win every year, and the introduction of the Xtra- Wins daily draws allows us reward more customers frequently.

“The special thing about DiamondXtra Season 12 is the difference we are making in the lives of our customers. “Today, we have five winners who have emerged winners in the following categories: Salary-4-Life, Rent Allowance for a year, N1million Business Grant as well as, the latest reward category, Family Health Insurance cover for a year which we introduced to assist families secure access to quality health as a way of providing more relevant support to our customers in the current pandemic situation. “Other prize categories won include, N500,000, N100,000 and much more.

This savings scheme has been a success since its launch in 2008 and we intend to keep on impacting our customers positively.” Corroborating his words, Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank Plc, Adaeze Ume, explained that the motivation behind the Xtra- Wins initiative was born out of the need to transform the lives of customers during these Covid-19 times.

“In our own little way of showing appreciation to our customers for their patronage and loyalty, the bank launched the XtraWins rewards – a campaign that rewards customers with daily, weekly and monthly cash prizes ranging from N500 – N1m when they maintain a minimum of N1,000 in their accounts and conduct at least 3 transactions daily using our USSD service *901# or any of our mobile apps to purchase airtime, pay bills, transfer funds, etc.

“The beauty about the Xtrawins campaign is that winners emerge every day and we have rewarded over 8,000 customers in 9 weeks,” Adaeze concluded.

