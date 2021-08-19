Business

Access Bank secures customers' funds with USSD security code

Access Bank, one of Nigeria’s leading commercial banks, has launched an initiative to help secure its customers’ monies. The USSD code (90191#), according to the bank, is a solution that allows customers act swiftly to prevent fraudulent activities on their accounts. “The service allows customers of all account types to deactivate a USSD profile simply by dialling 901911# from any phone, inputing the registered phone number for the account to be protected and this automatically locks out fraudsters from the individual’s account,” the bank said in a statement. Over the years, Access Bank has remained committed to educating its customers, informing and protecting them from fraudsters. The bank has created dedicated pages on its official website that constantly update customers on the schemes fraudsters employ to defraud them while bringing to public notice the quickest platforms to access help in the event of any suspected fraud case. The bank argued that it has remained unwavering in its promise to offer its customers more than banking.

