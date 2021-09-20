Business

Access Bank, SME.NG partner on digitising women’s businesses

Access Bank, through its W Initiative, has partnered with SME. NG to provide a one-stop-shop solution for women entrepreneurs in Nigeria, the lender announced at the weekend.

 

In a press release, the bank stated that the W Initiative is a brand, which is dedicated to inspiring, connecting and empowering women in all categories, adding that as an “organisation that sees providing female entrepreneurs with an opportunity to access easy finance, wider market, technical as well as business support to be of fundamental importance, (it) is partnering with SME.NG to launch the Ebi marketplace.”

 

It described “Ebi market place” as an online platform, which will be Nigeria’s first all women e-market place with a fusion of financial services, trading opportunities, access to advisory services, mentorship, networking and so much more.

 

Speaking on Access Bank’s interest in supporting femaleowned businesses, the Executive Director of Retail Banking Division, Victor Etuokwu, said: “Women SMEs face major challenges in the areas of funding, business networks, technical know-how and business management amongst others.

 

It is therefore imperative to support the digitisation of womenowned businesses in Nigeria by providing them with economic opportunities, business sustainability, and improving resilience to the negative effects of the economic downturn which would reduce the bottlenecks faced in running their businesses.

 

“To this effect, Access Bank, through the W Initiative is set to onboard 1500 female entrepreneurs on the Ebi Marketplace platform to ensure viability and resilience to economic shocks.” In her remarks, Ms. Thelma Ekiyor, the Managing Director of SME.NG, stated: “Access Bank’s commitment to women through the W initiative makes the bank the ideal partner for the Ebi Marketplace.”

