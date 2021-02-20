Access Bank targets 30% profit contributions from outside Nigerian market

Access Bank Plc, Nigeria’s biggest lender, is looking to generate as much as 30 per cent of profit outside its home market, following a series of acquisitions spanning East and West Africa last year, Bloomberg reported yesterday. The lender said it expects African subsidiaries and its United Kingdom unit to account for between 25-30 per cent of profit before tax in the next three to five years from 21 per cent in the third quarter, adding that the same range of addition to pre-tax profit is projected to assets, deposits and revenue.

Access Bank currently operates in 12 countries. It said this year it will expand in eight new African markets by setting up offices in some countries, partnering with existing banks in some nations or deploying digital platforms to provide services to customers.

Nigeria’s biggest lenders, including Access Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc and Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, are diversifying outside their core operations or expanding across Africa in an attempt to boost revenue after COVID-19 and a plunge in crude oil curtailed the home market. “We see strong contributions from our key African markets, regional hubs and our outside of Africa international business driven out of the UK,” the lender said. In Nigeria, the bank is looking to transition to a holding financial institution this year which will enable it open subsidiaries in insurance brokerage and payments. It plans to grow loans by 10 per cent this year to support clients whose businesses are benefiting from the coronavirus pandemic such as telecom and health companies, according to the lender.

