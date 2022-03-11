Business

Access Bank targets N100bn loan for women-led businesses

Access Bank Plc has said that its target for 2022 is to give out loans worth about N100 billion to womenled businesses. According to the bank’s Group Head of the W Initiative, Abiodun Olubitan, this is Access Bank’s way of having more inclusion of women-owned businesses and expanding them for a better growing economy. Olubitan who spoke at the sidelines of the International Women’s Day Celebration organised by Access Bank in Lagos on Thursday, noted that the bank through the “W” initiative has been able to support several women for eight years while noting that 100,000 women have benefitted about N11 billion in terms of volume from the initiative.

She said: “So in terms of financial targets for loans, we are targeting to do around N100 billion this year because we are taking it further to have more women-owned businesses in the inclusive net”. She further added that the bank has several products for women and these include the W power loan, Maternal Health Support Scheme (MHSS) and to date we have birthed about 7880 babies on MHSS within three months since inception. Olubitan thereafter assured that Access Bank will continue with its drive for the “W” initiative and support and empower women across Nigeria and Africa at large. Earlier in his opening remark, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Bank Plc, Herbert Wigwe, said that the world needs more women on board to address the several serious problems affecting humanity. Wigwe noted that the bank is in a standard position of supporting women as even the board has almost 50 per cent of women.

He explained that the “W” initiative goes all down to the grassroot and has programmes for women such as the MHSS which is structured to help women experience the joy of motherhood and access various fertility treatments at specialist hospitals at subsidized rates.

 

