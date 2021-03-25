Business

Access Bank to host 2021 AFF roundtable discourse

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of its mandate to be Africa’s foremost thought leader in the Fintech ecosystem, the Africa Fintech Foundry (AFF) has announced its first edition of the 2021 AFF Roundtable Talk for Friday, March 26, 2021. The quarterly event, organised in partnership with Access Bank Plc is themed, “Let’s talk tech resilience 2021” in keeping with the digital-led future envisaged post-COVID-19. AFF’s roundtable talk gathers attendees virtually across the globe including Africa’s leading minds in venture capital, technology, innovation and startups – to understand and inspire disruptive technology-driven solutions in the financial services industry.

Speaking on the forthcoming event, Head of African Fintech Foundry, Daniel Awe, expressed optimism about the outcome of the discourse, saying “since inception, the Africa Fintech Foundry has successfully leveraged digital transformation in the areas of innovation, financial technology and entrepreneurship.

This quarter’s edition of the Roundtable Talk won’t be any different; we will equip businesses with the skills and knowledge they require to navigate the testing business environment brought about by COVID-19. In this upcoming edition, we hope to help even more businesses gain clarity, create value and adopt best practices for innovative technologies. “Our lineup of industry experts will dissect topical issues on emerging trends that will transform businesses into socially and economically relevant ventures. Through the discourse, we will also deepdive into the unpopular and under-explored ways technology can be leveraged to shape societies and ultimately make the African economy a global powerhouse.”

Stressing the need for corporates to think “tech resilience” amidst the disruptions caused by COVID- 19, Ade Bajomo, the Executive Director, Information Technology and Operations at Access Bank Plc, said: “COVID-19 has undoubtedly had an era-defining impact on economies, businesses and on people.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Pension assets face plunge as jobs dry up

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

I n the last few months Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) have seen a sharp decline in the number of new retirement savings accounts as employers cut back on recruitment.     Businesses, especially manufacturing firms, have largely been shut down since April after the country imposed movement restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections. […]
Business

Nigeria imports N330.23bn pharmaceutical products

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

●Local production falls by 80%   Nigeria has imported N330.23billion ($733.86million) worth of pharmaceutical products from Germany, India and the United States in the last two years. It was learnt that only 20 per cent of pharmaceutical products were currently being produced locally, while 80 per cent are imported due to lack of intervention, incentives […]
Business

Lender targets N4.96bn gross earnings in Q4’20

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Unity Bank Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N4.975 billion gross earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020. In its Q4 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank also projected to rake in N3.359 billion in interest income.   However, the lender projection pretax loss of N1.659 billion and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica