Business

Access Bank unveils online account opening platform

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Access Bank Plc has unveiled an online account opening platform for unregistered businesses. The online account opening platform is a paperless and seamless digital process which allows customers to register their business account within five minutes without visiting a branch. And it is available for anyone above 18 years across Nigeria and the Diaspora. Ayodele Olojede, Group Head, Emerging Businesses, Access Bank Plc, said: “It is about the millions of local businesses struggling to lay their foundation and growth.

“As part of our commitment to support entrepreneurs and small business owners, we have created a simple seamless digital platform for individuals to obtain an affordable and flexible account for their unregistered businesses, which will give them access to digital loans from N250,000 to N10million, Access to capacity building programs and trainings, business registration at a discounted rate for those unregistered businesses, Invitation to link up with investors and build a website with as little as N20,000.

“We believe Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) play a major role in most economies, particularly in developing countries. SMEs account for the majority of businesses worldwide and are important contributors to job creation and global economic development. They represent about 90 per cent of businesses and more than 50 per cent of employment worldwide,” Ayodele noted. Ayodele also called on SMEs owners to ensure proper records keeping for their businesses and advised them against mixing business funds with personal expenses as it leads to poor corporate governance and risk of misappropriation of cash belonging to the business.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Ericsson introduces energy-saving portfolio for 5G rollout

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ericsson has strengthened its radio access network (RAN) portfolio with the introduction of a new solution that addresses the 5G rollout and sustainability goals of communications service providers. The new portfolio additions, the company said, would deliver sizeable energy savings and up to ten-fold capacity increases – with minimal or no added footprint. Leading the […]
Business

Changing lives with lights, positive energy: The quest of Home Décor Brand Elitist 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Incandescent wall art is undoubtedly an unconventional choice, but as people turn towards individuality in their interior design, it’s becoming more mainstream. From neon lights to hot colors, incandescent wall art truly captures the personality of a space, bathing it in a fun glow. Noticing this trend was on the rise, Elitist, a modern […]
Business

‘Nigeria, others main targets of cryptocurrency scams’

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Cryptocur rency phishing scams are increasing in countries that are seeing a rise in cryptocurrency popularity, digital security company, Avast, said yesterday, adding that nations such as Nigeria, the U.S. and Brazil are the main targets in these scams.   In a statement, senior analyst at Avast, Peter Kovac, said: “This surge in bitcoin is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica