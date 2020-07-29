Business

Access Bank unveils second edition of Womenpreneur

As part of its promise to continuously provide financial and business skills to female entrepreneurs, Access Bank Plc has unveiled the second edition of its Womenpreneur Pitch-aton programme.

 

The Womenpreneur Pitch-a-ton Africa 2020 Campaign is designed to provide female owned businesses across Africa an opportunity to access to finance and world-class business trainings as well as mentoring opportunities.

 

According to a statement from the bank, the programme has been designed to create an enabling environment for female en-trepreneurs to grow their businesses. Speaking at the launch of the second edition of the initiative, Ayona Trimnell, Group Head, W Initiative, said,

 

“Access Bank has been a leading advocate for women’s economic empowerment in Nigeria and this is the key motivation for the ‘W’ Initiative which caters to the women economy particularly in the areas of capacity building and creating networking opportunities for women.”

 

She further stated that the Pitch-a-ton is an expansion of the Womenpreneur Business Workshop, under the Bank’s women proposition, the W Initiative

