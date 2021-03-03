Business

Access Bank unveils SwiftPay to boost digital payments

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

Access Bank Plc has unveiled SWIFTPAY, a digital payment service that facilitates the receipt of business payments by enabling customers make quick, easy and secure digital payments on social media platforms to merchants. Speaking to newsmen during the launch of the new service in Lagos, Group Head, Emerging Businesses, Access Bank Plc, Ayodele Olojede, noted that the lockdown experienced in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 resulted in less in-person interactions and less inperson payment options.

She revealed that statistics from a survey carried out post-lockdown showed that MSMEs were impacted by cash flow, revenue and sales while adding that the impact of the pandemic made more apparent the lack of infrastructure and access to digital resources for small businesses. “This is why Access Bank introduced SWIFTPAY to support the digital transition and growth of SME businesses. This product is part of the Bank’s commitment to support SMEs to meet their business objectives despite the times.

The new service comes in form of a payment link that can be hosted on merchants’ social media pages and sent to anyone to pay and conclude business transactions. It is easy and takes less than five minutes for interested merchants to sign up as it is convenient and time saving for everyone. Ayodele also revealed that the bank is committed to providing very practical solutions that support the growth of small business in Nigeria. “SWIFTPAY is free and the processing charge is discounted up to 15 per cent to ensure merchants keep most of their earnings. In recent times, e-commerce has been challenged with the rise in fraud on social media, we have ensured that every merchant registered on SWIFTPAY carries a ‘verified by access ‘ stamp to authenticate the page giving customers confidence when they transact.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Compliance: PenCom clears 18,607 firms for govt contracts

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

BOOST Growth in number of account holders has been attributed to a number of factors including increase in the level of compliance by the private sector Following their failure to meet stipulated requirements for clearance certificates to enable them bid for Federal Government contracts, the National Pension Commission (PenCom) rejected applications from 691 organisations. According […]
Business

Analysts: Border closure, infrastructure challenges threaten AfCFTA

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

  Although the Federal Executive Council’s (FEC) recent ratification of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement is a major win for the trade pact, the closure of land borders on the continent as well as failure of governments to address infrastructure deficits and security challenges pose significant threats to the long-term effectiveness of […]
Business

Drug importers, NAFDAC bicker over $10,000 inspection fee

Posted on Author aiwo Hassan

Following the negative impact of COVID-19 on manufacturing and small businesses, drugs manufacturers under the auspices of Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Pharmaceutical Allied Sub-sector have flayed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Council (NAFDAC) for continued collection of $10,000 for Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) on facility inspection in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica