Access Bank wins 5 global brand magazine awards

Access Bank Plc clinched five awards at the recently concluded 2021 global brand magazine awards, according to a press release. The statement said that the bank emerged the winner across five categories, namely – Best Mobile Banking App, Africa; Best Agro Banking Brand, Nigeria; Best Digital Banking Brand, Nigeria; Best CSR Bank, Nigeria and Best Bank for Investor Relations, Nigeria. Commenting on the achievement, the Group Managing Director, Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, said: “We are truly honoured to have been recognised in multiple categories by such a prestigious platform. Financial inclusion, CSR and a drive for scale have been some of our major focus points in the past 12 months and today, it has paid off huge dividends.
