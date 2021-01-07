Business

Access Bank Zambia completes acquisition of Cavmont Bank

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

The Board of Access Bank Plc yesterday announced that its Zambian subsidiary, Access Bank (Zambia) Limited has completed the acquisition of Cavmont Bank Limited following fulfillment of the key conditions precedent including regulatory approvals. According to a statement from the bank, the merger of Cavmont into Access Bank Zambia is expected to take place before the end of January 2021, following which Access Bank Zambia will emerge as a stronger and well-capitalized banking franchise with improved scale and capacity to deliver sustainable and best-in-class financial services in the Zambian market.

“Growing our presence in Zambia remains a strategic priority for Access Bank and with the conclusion of the proposed merger with Cavmont, the bank looks forward to realizing the synergies from the transaction and achieving further growth of the combined platform to the benefit of all stakeholders,” the bank said. Access Bank Plc announced recently that its wholly owned subsidiary in Zambia, Access Bank Zambia Limited, had entered into exclusive discussions with Cavmont Capital Holdings Zambia Plc.

The discussion, according to a notice obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange, is regarding a potential transaction between Access Bank Zambia and Cavmont Bank Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cavmont Capital.

The potential transaction relates to the sale of 100 per cent of Cavmont Capital’s interest in Cavmont Bank to Access Bank Zambia. According to the statement, there can be no certainty that a transaction will be agreed, nor as to the terms of any such agreement. “The completion of a transaction would be subject to formal regulatory approvals. Access Bank will update the market as appropriate and in accordance with its’ disclosure obligations.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lagos postpones Ehingbeti summit to Q1’21

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Citing recent events across the country, the Lagos Economic Summit Group (LESG) has announced the postponement of Ehingbeti, the Lagos Economic Forum, earlier scheduled to hold from November 10 – 12, 2020, to a date in the first quarter of 2021. In a press release, the group said that with this postponement, the Economic Summit […]
Business

MTN seeks to sell stake in Jumia

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

MTN Group Limited is planning to sell part or all of its $243 million interest in Jumia Technologies AG as Africa’s biggest wireless carrier looks to pay down debt and enter new markets. According to Bloomberg, MTN, which had previously marked the online retailer as a non-core business, is reviving plans for a sale after […]
Business

NSE halts gaining streak with N42bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Key performance indices, the NSE All Share Index (ASI), yesterday fell by 0.3 per cent to halt gaining streak as profit taking hits the equities market following investors’ crave to increase capital gains. Driven by a decline in value of blue chip companies, the equities market closed the trading day on a negative note. Consequently, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica