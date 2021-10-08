Business

Access Bank’s DiamondXtra set to make millionaires daily

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu Comment(0)

In a bid to promote savings culture among Nigerians and reward loyal customers during the festive season, Access Bank Plc has said that with its DiamondXtra product, it is set to reward one lucky customer with N10 million. Also ready to reward another lucky customer with Salary for Life (N100,000 every month for 20 years) on December 25, 2021 and in the countdown to this mega draw, the bank intend to reward one customer daily with N1million from December 6 to December 24, 2021.

Addressing newsmen during the unveiling of the campaign tagged “DiamondXtra Mega Draw” in Lagos recently, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access bank Plc, said: ”There’s no better way to celebrate Christmas and the end of year than with a big win. Beginning in the month of October, we will be giving our loyal customers and new customers the opportunity to save and qualify for the daily DiamondXtra Mega draw which will be a daily draw in December for N1million for a lucky customer, culminating in the jackpot draw on Christmas Day for the Grand prizes.

“All you need to do to qualify for the draw is to open a DiamondXtra account and fund up to N50,000. For every N50,000 you save, you get a ticket into the mega draw and increase your chances of becoming a millionaire in the DiamondXtra Mega Draw. “To open a new account, simply dial 9015# and if you have an existing DiamondXtra account, just dial *901# to fund the account with N50,000 or more.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Sigma Pensions CEO:Sigma Pensions CEO: Non-Interest Fund’ll deepen financial inclusion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Given Nigeria’s large Muslim population, the new pension non-interest fund, expected to be launched in the last quarter of this year, will help deepen financial inclusion in the country, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Sigma Pensions, Mr. Dave Uduanu, has said. The non-interest fund, which is Fund VI under the Multi-Fund structure introduced by […]
Business

Access Bank reiterates commitment to responsible banking

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Two years after it signed on to the principles of responsible banking, promoted by the United Nations Environment Programme Finance Initiative (UNEP FI), Access Bank Plc has continued to stick to it. Established on September 22, 2019, the principles serve as guideforbankscommitted to using their activity to create a positive impact on the lives of […]
Business

Nigeria’s oil revenue hits N1.41trn

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

…as over recovery surges by N400bn   Nigeria raked in N1.41 trillion from oil sector as against its projected N1.01trillion in 2020. The Federal Government, a report by BudgIT, which showed this added, made N1.26 trillion from non-oil revenue sources as against the projected N1.62 trillion for the year.   According to the report, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica