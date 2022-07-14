Access Bank’s EIU predicts June inflation at 18.51%

Access Bank’s Economic Intelligence Unit (EIU), the research arm of Access Corporation, has predicted that Nigeria’s headline inflation for June 2022 will rise to 18.51 per cent from 17.71 per cent recorded in May. The data released on the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS’) website shows that it is scheduled to release the inflation figure for June 2022 on July 15. According to Access Bank’s EIU, the rise in the June inflation rate was driven by factors such as imported inflation, occasioned by the Russian-Ukraine war, and supply disruptions of agricultural produce in key food producing states.

As the research unit put it, “the faster rise in the general price level is due to several factors. Firstly, imported inflation arising from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. The crisis has aggravated supply chain disruptions which had existed at the onset of covid- 19. Multi-year highs were recorded in inflation rate across many advanced economies. These price increases are transmitted into the Nigerian economy via high price of imported consumer and capital goods. “Secondly, supply disruptions of agricultural produce due tao insecurity concerns in food basket states also contributed to rising price level. Food and energy prices rose in June due largely to soaring gas prices and transportation costs. Consequently, we expect the Consumer Price Index (CPI) to rise to 455.08 points from 447.23 points in the preceding month.”

It further stated: “The steep rise in staple food prices was mainly attributed to rise in cost of production, seasonal food produce, and continuous insecurity in food producing states. “Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, the largest component in the consumption basket (with a weight of 51.8 per cent) ascended compared to last month; items that rose in prices included yam, rice, vegetable oil, bread, fruits, onions and spaghetti amongst others.” It added that “gas prices soared by 10.52 per cent to N10,500 for the 12,5kg from N9,500 the previous period.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...