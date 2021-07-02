‘Access Bank’s glory started 32 years ago’

Group Managing Director, Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, has said that the glory and success the bank is enjoying today is a product of commitment and dedication, whose seeds were sowed over 32 years ago. Addressing the bank’s staff during the 2021 Access Bank Group CEO Awards held recently to reward individuals who had showed commitment and hard work towards the growth of the bank, Wigwe recalled with nostalgia the bank’s journey so far. “Our significant in-creases across all major business and financial highlights is the kind of endorsement few can argue with, and we are proud of our ability to add value to clients as well as leverage our unique value proposition to provide innovative solutions across the economic value chain.

“The successes we enjoy today did not happen overnight, it has taken 32 years of technological advancement, 32 years of human capital investment by our Access Warriors – individuals who have been motivated to excel and leave an indelible footprints for a new generation of Africans,” he said.

The event, held virtual with a theme: ‘Building Global Leadership,’ provided a platform to celebrate outstanding performance and drive the bank’s ‘one people, one culture’ ideology across the group. With footprints in affiliates spanning the African continent and beyond, the bank is truly aspiring to becoming Africa’s gateway to the World by showcasing diversity through its African subsidiaries on a global stage. The CEO awards, which is one of the programmes under the bank’s ‘We Clap Initiative,’ was designed to support the development of a culture of excellence and motivate employees and teams for superior performance across the bank.

