Business

Access Bank’s ‘W’ initiative hosts student achievers’ award

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

Expanding its empowerment efforts, the women-focused arm of Access Bank Plc, the “W” Initiative, has acknowledged three female students with the W Student Achievers Award for their sterling academic performance in the just-concluded 2021/2022 academic session. The students, who attend Grace Borders International School, Vital Years School and Priory Prep School, emerged as Best Graduating Female Students at the Endof- Session graduation ceremonies held in July 2022 in their respective schools. Representatives of Access Bank “W” Initiative attended the three graduation ceremonies and presented each student with a cash prize of N100,000 from the bank.

“This Award was created to further show our dedication to recognising excellence in young girls and reiterate our commitment to the education sector,” stated Abiodun Olubitan, Group Head, Access Bank “W” Initiative. Commenting on other exciting offerings for the school ecosystem under the “W” Initiative, Olubitan said: “The “W” Initiative is the home of everything Access Bank has to offer women. And women in the education sector are not left out. “We have loans that will assist school owners and educators acquire brand new or pre-owned vehicles at low interest rates as well as other novel propositions for them.

We hope that over the years, we can scale this impact across the educational sector in Africa.” Earlier this year, the “W” Initiative organised an education webinar for teachers, school owners and parents. Themed: “Value Creation, Business Sustainability, and Safe Learning,” the webinar featured a spoken word performance by award-winning 12-yearold spoken word artiste, Mojoyinoluwa Adeshina; a panel discussion featuring top players in the education sector; a child safety awareness segment; and a special reward programme for school owners. Under the “W” initiative, participating women and their families have access to a wide range of opportunities, which include access to free capacitybuilding programmes and discounted credit facilities; access to the “W” Community, a virtual platform in which they can get insights concerning managing finance and increasing productivity.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Wema Bank set to mobilise SMEs for ACFTA

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Wema Bank is set to hold a webinar designed to provide SMEs with all the information they require to leverage this great opportunity for expansion and growth. The webinar tagged, “African Continental Free Trade Area; Unlocking the Benefits to SMEs,” will feature thought leaders and industry experts including Mr. Francis Anatogu, Executive Secretary, National Action […]
Business

Sterling Bank partners Anambra on new international drug market

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Sterling Bank Plc has said it signed a partnership agreement with the Anambra State government, Coordinator Wholesale Centre (CWC) and Feroville to build a new international drug market in Oba in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state. Under the arrangement, Sterling Bank will serve as the sole financier for the construction of […]
Business

Retooling market architecture for economic growth

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The capital market needs to be positioned to play more significant role in sustainable economic growth and stability. CHRIS UGWU writes All over the world, infrastructure contributes to economic development by increasing productivity and providing amenities, which enhance the quality of life. The services generated as a result of an adequate infrastructure base will translate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica