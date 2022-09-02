Access Bank’s ‘W’ initiative hosts student achievers’ award

Expanding its empowerment efforts, the women-focused arm of Access Bank Plc, the “W” Initiative, has acknowledged three female students with the W Student Achievers Award for their sterling academic performance in the just-concluded 2021/2022 academic session. The students, who attend Grace Borders International School, Vital Years School and Priory Prep School, emerged as Best Graduating Female Students at the Endof- Session graduation ceremonies held in July 2022 in their respective schools. Representatives of Access Bank “W” Initiative attended the three graduation ceremonies and presented each student with a cash prize of N100,000 from the bank.

“This Award was created to further show our dedication to recognising excellence in young girls and reiterate our commitment to the education sector,” stated Abiodun Olubitan, Group Head, Access Bank “W” Initiative. Commenting on other exciting offerings for the school ecosystem under the “W” Initiative, Olubitan said: “The “W” Initiative is the home of everything Access Bank has to offer women. And women in the education sector are not left out. “We have loans that will assist school owners and educators acquire brand new or pre-owned vehicles at low interest rates as well as other novel propositions for them.

We hope that over the years, we can scale this impact across the educational sector in Africa.” Earlier this year, the “W” Initiative organised an education webinar for teachers, school owners and parents. Themed: “Value Creation, Business Sustainability, and Safe Learning,” the webinar featured a spoken word performance by award-winning 12-yearold spoken word artiste, Mojoyinoluwa Adeshina; a panel discussion featuring top players in the education sector; a child safety awareness segment; and a special reward programme for school owners. Under the “W” initiative, participating women and their families have access to a wide range of opportunities, which include access to free capacitybuilding programmes and discounted credit facilities; access to the “W” Community, a virtual platform in which they can get insights concerning managing finance and increasing productivity.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...