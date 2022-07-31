Access, DFC sign $280m financing deal for SMEs

U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) signs a commitment letter with Access Bank for $280 million.

CEO Nathan signed on behalf of DFC while the Managing Director of Access Bank, Roosevelt Ogbonna signed on behalf of his bank. Sunday Telegraph learnt that the financing will help support economic growth by providing access to lending for small and medium sized businesses in Nigeria. It was disclosed that this was the highpoint DFC CEO Scott Nathan’s recent visit to Nigeria.

During his visit, he was said to have met with current and prospective DFC clients in the business community to encourage additional developmental investment projects in the country and region.

CEO Nathan and the Us Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Mary Beth Leonard met with Central Bank of Nigeria Deputy Governor for Economic Policy Dr. Kingsley Obiora, Nigerian Minister of Finance Zainab Ahmed, and representatives from the private sector and development finance communities.

Other members of the delegation met with members on the Energy Transition Team within the Office of the Vice President. In these meetings, CEO Nathan and his counterparts discussed opportunities for DFC to invest alongside Nigeria’s private sector to support the country’s development and economic growth.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...