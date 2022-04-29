Access Holdings assures shareholders of improved returns

Access Holdings Plc has assured its shareholders of its commitment to continue to deliver a healthy performance that is consistent with its vision by delivering exceptional service to its customers and adding value to its shareholders’ investment. Herbert Wigwe , the Group Managing Director, Access Holdings Plc, who stated this yesterday at a Closing Gong Ceremony in commemoration of the transition to a New Structure of Access Holdings Plc, noted that the management of the company had over the years been working tirelessly to ensure return on investment, while noting that the company had delivered on all the promises it made the stockbroking community. Wigwe recalled that the Nigerian Exchange Limited, formerly, Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), had been the platform the company went to when the Central Bank of Nigeria increased capital from N2 billion to N25billion, adding that since the listing of the bank on the Nigerian bourse, the company had grown steadily and witnessed the greatest merger the country. He noted that corporate governance was key to the company as it had at different point in time in the last 20 years come to the exchange to share it’s plans.

