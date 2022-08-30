Access Holdings gets approval to acquire First Guarantee Pension

Access Holdings has received regulatory approval to acquire a majority equity stake in First Guarantee Pension Limited.

This was revealed in a disclosure titled, “Access Corporation announces receipt of full regulatory approval in respect of its acquisition of majority equity stake in First Guarantee Pension Limited,” signed by the Company Secretary, Sunday Ekwochi.

According to the disclosure, “Access Holding Plc trading as Access Corporation sequel to its earlier announcement on May 19, announces today that it has received full regulatory approval of its acquisition of majority equity stake in First Guarantee Pension Limited.

“Following this development, FGPL is now a subsidiary of the corporation and will provide a strong springboard for the corporation’s execution of its ecosystem strategy for the pension funds administration industry.

Speaking on this development, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer, Access Corporation, said: “This transaction is in line with our vision to create a globally connected community and ecosystem; inspired by Africa for the world.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...