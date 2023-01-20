Access Holdings targets top five position in Africa by 2027

The Group Managing Director of Access Holdings Plc, Dr Herbert Wigwe, has said that the corporation aims to become a top five financial services institution in Africa in terms of revenues, asset base and on a balanced scorecard basis, by 2027. He disclosed this during the presentation of the Access Corporation’s corporate strategy 2023- 2027. According to Wigwe, Access Holdings’ ambitions for 2023-2027 will be supported by seven key enablers: Customer experience; digital and technology; data and analytics; risk and capital; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); people and culture and communication.

He also announced that by 2027, the group expects the Nigerian subsidiary would be contributing about 52per cent of revenues compared to the 82per cent revenue it contributed to group revenue as of Q3’22. Furthermore, he said that the new verticals of the corporation-

Payments, Pensions, Insurance and Consumer lending will be contributing 12per cent of total revenues by 2027, as revenues from African subsidiaries are expected to double over the next five years. Similarly, he stated that Profit Before Tax (PBT) contributions from Nigeria Bank are expected to reduce from 63per cent (9M’22) to 33per cent , while the new verticals are expected to contribute 19per cent of the profitability by 2027, while African subsidiaries will contribute 20per cent as its footprint grows across the continent.

Wigwe said the Net Interest Margin (NIM) is expected to be at least 6per cent in 2027, adding that the growth in NIM will be driven by increased lending within the core Bank and by the growth in LendCo’s business which will typically have higher margins on average. “Healthy Return On Equity (ROE) returns expected over the next five years as we continue to maximise returns for shareholders. ROE along with Return On Assets (ROA) is expected to grow, as a result of improvements in Cost Income Ratio (CIR) and an increase in footprint across higher efficiency locations,” he said. On opportunities in Africa, Wigwe noted that across the continent, there was an opportunity for Access to extend financial services to the unbanked and deepen its financial services offerings to banked customers. “370 million Africans do not have access to financial services; up to 60 million in Nigeria. Additionally, banked customers are demanding a deepening of financial services including loans, payments, insurance “We will capitalise on our strong M&A capability and ability to build organically to create value with each expansion, prioritizing countries with better sovereign ratings and complementary business landscapes. “Our Africa strategy is supported by our presence in key international markets which enable us to diversify our earnings away from the volatile operating environments in Africa, orchestrate operations as a global payments gateway, manage our risk and exposures to soft currencies and enhance our profitability without excess risk,” he said. He disclosed that by the end of 2027, Access expects to be in at least 26 countries and in at least three Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) countries supporting trade ( United Kingdom, France and the United States). According to him, the corporation’s customer acquisition drive to hit 100million for the retail business by 2027 will continue, as it migrates majority of customers to digital platforms by 2027 across all touchpoints.

