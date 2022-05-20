Business

Access Holdings to acquire majority stake in First Guarantee Pension

The parent company of Access Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc, has announced plans to acquire a majority equity stake in FBN Holding’s pension subsidiary, First Guarantee Pension Limited. The Group, according to a disclosure filed with the Nigeria Exchange (NGX), has entered into an agreement with the company regarding the potential acquisition of a majority equity stake in the company. This transaction is pivotal in the group’s plan to evolve from a narrow banking business to a financial service holding company positioned to gain relevant scale across Africa, global monetary centres and “beyondbanking verticals.” Speaking on the transaction, Group CEO of Access Corporation, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, said: “This transaction is a natural evolution for us.

Over the last 20 years, we set our sights on and delivered ambitious plans to transform the African financial services landscape focusing on banking and have created the African leading bank and largest bank by customer base. “This large customer base both on the wholesale and retail segments makes the pension business a natural fit for the corporation given its objective of ecosystem optimisation.” “We will leverage our well-established culture of strong corporate governance, risk management, cutting-edge technology, and digital capabilities to deliver high standards of professionalism in the management of pension assets to the benefit of our stakeholders,” he added.

 

